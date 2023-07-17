Aisam-ul-Haq Ends Title Drought With Doubles Win at Challenger Event in Romania

Renowned Pakistani tennis player, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, triumphantly ended his title drought at a Challenger-level event, which was held in Iasi, Romania.

Teaming up with Romanian counterpart, Nicolas Barrientos, Aisam-ul-Haq secured victory in the final match, marking a significant career achievement.

ALSO READ Here are the Possible Dates for Pakistan Vs. India Clashes in Asia Cup 2023

Starting the tournament at 124th in the ATP Doubles ranking, Aisam-ul-Haq faced a formidable challenge, but his partnership with Barrientos proved victorious.

Their opponents in the final encounter were the Romanian wildcard duo of Bogdan Pavel and Gabi Adrian Boitan, who rank 1419th and 1013th, respectively.

Aisam-ul-Haq and Barrientos demonstrated their superior talent and skills by defeating the Romanian pair in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Reveals How Army Officers Ruined Pakistan Team When He Was Captain

This victory not only marked his first Challenger title since 2019 but also his first Challenger title on clay since 2015, showcasing his versatility across different surfaces.

As a result of this remarkable achievement, the 43-year-old tennis player will ascend 20 places in the ATP Doubles ranking, securing the 104th position.

Notably, his absence from this year’s Wimbledon tournament was the first since 2008, as he dropped out of the top 100 rankings after an impressive decade-long stint.