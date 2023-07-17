Australian High Commissioner Enjoys Famous Charsi Tikka in Peshawar

Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins recently discovered Peshawar’s renowned Charsi Tikka. Immersed in the local culture, Hawkins arrived at Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar dressed in a traditional Pakistani kurta and vest, ready to embark on a flavorful adventure.

His day commenced with a steaming cup of cardamom-infused tea. Eager to explore the city’s cuisine, Hawkins indulged in Peshawar’s celebrated Charsi tikka.

The Australian High Commissioner couldn’t help but shower praise upon the barbecued meat. Expressing his delight, Hawkins declared that he had never tasted such mouthwatering tikka in his entire life, gaining a newfound understanding as to why it bears the name ‘Charsi’, a play on it being addictive.

I just had the most amazing #CharsiTikka in Peshawar and wow, I'm hooked. The taste is addictive! I can see why they call it charsi. It's the best tikka in the country, who can resist! pic.twitter.com/nHwvDOjxgk — Neil Hawkins (@AusHCPak) July 16, 2023

Hawkins forged a connection with the local community, embracing the traditions and flavors that make Peshawar’s culinary scene distinctive. His appreciation for the charsi tikka serves as a testament to the cross-cultural appreciation and shared experiences that can arise through the universal language of food.