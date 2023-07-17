Bank Alfalah Welcomes the 9th Batch of Management Trainee Program

Bank Alfalah has successfully onboarded the 9th batch of its esteemed Management Trainee Program, following a rigorous selection process that included gamified assessments, video interviews, virtual assessment centers, and panel interviews.

Out of approximately 6,500 applicants, the Bank has warmly welcomed 20 talented graduates who will undergo three months of comprehensive classroom training focusing on key development areas.

Upon completion, they will be placed in departments that align with their skill sets. A meet and greet session on July 17th featured an address by Atif Bajwa, President and CEO.

The President/Chief Executive Officer and other senior management members warmly welcomed the Management Trainees, emphasising their significance as Bank Alfalah’s valuable assets, and wished them success in their learning journey and future careers.

Bank Alfalah takes great pride in its highly-regarded Management Trainee Program, evident from the overwhelming number of applications received this year. The Bank’s commitment to investing in its people remains unwavering as it strives to nurture these young graduates into future leaders.