Bazball 2.0: Shan Masood Reveals Change in Pakistan’s Batting Strategy

Shan Masood has revealed the change in Pakistan’s batting approach in the first Test match against Sri Lanka, waving goodbye to the ‘slow and steady’ strategy.

After a fighting partnership by Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel to reduce the lead in the ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka, the opening batsman, Shan Masood has spoken out about the team’s concerted efforts to enhance their run rate and meet the demands of modern-day cricket.

In a recent media interaction, Shan Masood highlighted Pakistan’s struggle to score runs quickly in Test matches, which ultimately led to their disappointment in the last Test Championship cycle.

Shan Masood acknowledged that the team had recognized the importance of scoring at a brisk pace in order to remain competitive in the international arena. Both players and management have now dedicated themselves to improving the batting department and rectifying this weakness. Their collective hard work has been focused on honing their skills and developing strategies that allow for swift run accumulation without compromising on stability.

Interesting Shan Masood press conference today. Seems like Pakistan have borrowed a leaf out of England’s book. They scored at almost five runs an over. Speaks so well this Shan Masood. pic.twitter.com/xlbQcw9Thd — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 17, 2023

With Pakistan fighting back strongly in the first Test against Sri Lanka after losing early wickets, Shan Masood’s comments shed light on the team’s determination to evolve and adapt to the demands of modern Test cricket. The Men in Green aim to regain their competitive edge and establish themselves as a formidable force in the Test arena once again.