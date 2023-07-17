Freely Wandering Children Are Primary Victims of Abuse: SSP Lahore

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Lahore Anoush Masood has sounded the alarm on escalating child sexual abuse in Punjab. Masood emphasized that a majority of these cases involve children who venture outside their homes without constraints.

Professor Dr. Saima Dawood, a prominent psychologist, acknowledged the positive impact of heightened awareness, resulting in more child abuse cases being reported to the police. Dr. Dawood underscored the significance of safeguarding both boys and girls from abuse, emphasizing their equal vulnerability.

In a recent report by the Punjab Home Department, a disconcerting truth emerged: boys are victimized by sexual assault at a higher rate than girls, accounting for 69 percent of abuse victims, while girls constitute 31 percent. The report further highlighted that many affected families refrain from registering cases due to fear and shame, adding a distressing layer to the issue.

These findings underscore the pressing need for swift action to protect children from sexual abuse. It is imperative for families and communities to unite and confront this issue head-on.