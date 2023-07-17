Green Bus Service Finally Launched in Quetta

Balochistan government has finally inaugurated the long-awaited inter-city Green Bus service in Quetta to offer quality transportation services to the citizens.

CEO of Balochistan Public Private Partnership Dr. Faisal Khan expressed his excitement regarding the inauguration. “It’s the first time that such a service has been introduced in the history of Balochistan,” he said.

The pilot project consists of eight buses operating on multiple routes in the city, including Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Sariab Road, and Balochistan University.

The initiative is part of the government’s larger efforts to modernize public transportation and promote eco-friendly travel options. It was approved under Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s tenure.

The inauguration of the service in Quetta marks a significant milestone in the city’s transportation landscape. The provincial capital had antiquated public transportation with only seven bus routes for the past 30 years.

The new service will likely facilitate a greater number of daily travelers with the gradual expansion and addition of new routes.