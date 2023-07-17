House for Sale in G-10 Islamabad: Your Dream Home Awaits

Are you looking for a house for sale in G-10 Islamabad? Look no further! G-10 is a vibrant residential sector located in the heart of the capital city of Pakistan. With its serene environment, strategic location, and range of amenities, G-10 offers an ideal living experience for individuals and families alike.

In this detailed blog, we will explore the various aspects of G-10 Islamabad and help you find your dream home.

Location & Routes

G-10, Islamabad is conveniently situated in the southern part of Islamabad, adjacent to the famous Kashmir Highway. Its strategic location provides easy access to major roads, ensuring convenient commuting to and from the sector.

The proximity to well-established sectors like G-9, F-10, and F-11 adds to its appeal, making G-10 a sought-after residential destination.

Housing Options: Find Your Perfect Abode

G-10 offers a wide range of housing options to suit diverse preferences and budgets. Whether you’re looking for a spacious single-family home, a cozy townhouse, or a modern apartment, G-10 has it all. The housing units in this sector are well-designed, equipped with modern amenities, and built to cater to your comfort and lifestyle requirements.

Here’s a table outlining the price trends for different sizes of houses for sale in G-10 Islamabad:

House Size Price Range 5 Marla PKR 15,000,000 – 25,000,000 7 Marla PKR 25,000,000 – 40,000,000 10 Marla PKR 40,000,000 – 70,000,000 1 Kanal PKR 70,000,000 – 150,000,000 2 Kanal PKR 150,000,000 and above

Amenities

Living in G-10 means having access to all the necessary amenities to meet your daily needs. The sector features numerous grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores, ensuring that you never have to travel far for your essentials.

Additionally, G-10 hosts educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational areas, creating a self-sufficient community that prioritizes your convenience and well-being.

Connectivity

The road connectivity of G-10 Islamabad is well-developed and plays a significant role in ensuring easy accessibility to and from the sector. The sector is conveniently located adjacent to the prominent Kashmir Highway, which serves as a primary route connecting various parts of Islamabad.

Furthermore, G-10 enjoys proximity to the Islamabad Expressway, Faisal Avenue, and 7th Avenue, which further enhance its connectivity to the city center and other significant areas.

G-10 has well-maintained internal roads that provide smooth movement within the sector, connecting residential areas, markets, schools, and parks. Moreover, G-10 is well-connected to neighboring sectors like G-9, F-10, and F-11 through connecting roads, offering alternative routes for commuting and accessing different parts of the city.

Markets and Shopping

G-10 boasts its own commercial area, known as G-10 Markaz. This bustling market offers a diverse range of shops, boutiques, restaurants, and cafes, catering to the varied needs of residents. Whether you’re looking for grocery stores, clothing outlets, or a place to dine with your loved ones, G-10 Markaz provides a convenient shopping experience right at your doorstep.

Parks and Recreation

For those seeking outdoor activities and relaxation, G-10 features several parks and recreational areas. These well-maintained parks offer jogging tracks, playgrounds, and green spaces, creating a serene environment where families and individuals can unwind and enjoy nature. Whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll or engaging in recreational pursuits, G-10 has the perfect spaces for you.

Educational Institutions

Education is a top priority for many families, and G-10 meets this need admirably. The sector is home to several reputable educational institutions, including schools and colleges.

By choosing a house for sale in G-10, you ensure that your children have access to quality education within the sector, providing them with a convenient and well-rounded learning environment. Here are some of the schools located in and around G-10:

The Knowledge City School

Allied School G-10/2 Campus

AIMS Education System G-10

Curiosity Schools

Crescent International School & College

The Leads School

Islamabad Model School No# 4

The Educators, G-10 Branch

Sir Syed Public School

Islamabad Model School for girls (I-X) G-10/3, Islamabad

Alhamd School of Islam and Modern Sciences

STEM Institute

Pak Turk Maarif International School.Junior Campus.

Scienta Vision School

Foundation Public School

FG Primary School

Islamabad Model School

Star academy

Ammar Khan Shaheed Model School for boys

By choosing a house for sale in G-10, you ensure that your children have access to quality education within the sector or in the nearby vicinity, providing them with a convenient and well-rounded learning environment.

Healthcare Facilities

G-10 benefits from its proximity to various hospitals and clinics, ensuring easy access to healthcare services. Here are some of the hospitals near G-10 Islamabad:

Life Care International Hospital

Get Well Medical Center

City Care Medical Centre

Shifaa Health Clinic

Shifa Homeopathic Clinic

Well Med Clinic And Vaccination Centre

Natural Medical And Research Centre

Jalal Dental Surgery Hospital

Al-Ain International Specialist Eye Hospital

Islamabad Psychological Center

Residents can avail themselves of medical facilities in these neighboring sectors, such as F-10 and F-11, which are known for their healthcare facilities. This proximity to healthcare centers ensures that your well-being and medical needs are well taken care of within the vicinity of G-10.

Security

When it comes to security, G-10 offers a sense of tranquility and peace of mind. The sector benefits from being located in Islamabad, a city known for its relatively high level of security.

Additionally, G-10 itself has its own security measures in place, including gated communities and private security services, ensuring a safe and secure living environment for residents and their families.

Community Life

G-10 takes pride in fostering a vibrant community. With residents from diverse backgrounds, the sector hosts various social and cultural events throughout the year.

These events provide opportunities for residents to interact, engage with one another, and create a strong sense of belonging within the community. Living in G-10 means being part of a lively and inclusive neighborhood.

In conclusion, G-10 Islamabad offers a comfortable and convenient living environment with a range of amenities and facilities. Its strategic location, diverse housing options, and access to essential services make it an attractive choice for individuals and families seeking a quality lifestyle in the capital city.

If you’re searching for a house for sale in G-10 Islamabad, explore the offerings and embrace the opportunity to find your dream home in this vibrant sector.