PCB’s Share to Double Following Approval of ICC’s New Financial Model

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a new financial and distribution model, leading to a disagreement between the governing body and the PCB.

While other ICC member states support the immediate approval of the financial model, the cricket authority in Pakistan urges caution in this crucial decision.

The ICC Financial Model 2024-27 will bring a significant transformation to the financial landscape, with the PCB receiving double the funding it previously received.

Under the previous model, Pakistan’s allocation was a mere 5.75% of $600 million, equivalent to $34.51 million. However, with this, its share will increase to $69.02 million.

The funds will be directed toward the promotion of cricket in the country, including infrastructure improvements, talent identification programs, and grassroots initiatives.

While most ICC member states support the revised financial model, the PCB has taken a cautious stance. PCB officials raise concerns about rushing into such a significant decision.

In other news, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to announce the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, later this week.