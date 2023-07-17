Russian Govt Bans All Apple Devices Over Spying Fears

The Financial Times reports that Russian authorities have initiated a ban on government employees utilizing Apple devices for official state business.

Starting today, Russia’s trade ministry will disallow government employees from using iPhones for any work-related activities. Similar restrictions have already been enforced or are soon to be implemented by other agencies, including Russia’s telecommunications and mass media ministry.

According to the Times, the ban includes all Apple products such as iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more. However, govt employees banned from using Apple devices at work may still use them for personal use at home.

Apple has yet to comment on the matter as per Engadget’s request.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Apple discontinued access to Apple Pay in the country and subsequently ceased all product sales there. The company unequivocally attributed these decisions to the invasion, stating it stands in solidarity with all individuals impacted by the military aggression.

The imposition of this ban follows a declaration by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in early June, alleging a “surveillance operation by US intelligence agencies” using Apple devices. According to the FSB, thousands of iPhones, including those employed by Russia’s diplomatic missions in NATO countries, were “infected” with tracking software.

The FSB further accused — without providing any substantiating evidence — that Apple had collaborated closely with US signal intelligence to equip agents with extensive “control tools”. Apple categorically refuted these allegations, affirming that they had “never collaborated with any government to install a backdoor into any Apple product, and never will.”

The decision signifies a broader intent of the Russian government to reduce its reliance on overseas technology. As reported by The Times, President Vladimir Putin issued a directive last year, mandating that entities engaged in “critical information infrastructure” transition to domestically produced software by the year 2025.

Sources: Engadget, The Financial Times