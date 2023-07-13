iPhones Can Now Perfectly Copy Your Voice in 15 Minutes

Apple rolled out the iOS 17 Beta 2 update to developers and beta testers a while ago and now it’s available to the general public too. The latest version introduces a revamped update screen that provides more information on the beta software and includes several significant features announced at the WWDC.

But one of the most interesting features in iOS 17 was not mentioned during the announcements Thanks to a new functionality called Personal Voice, iPhones running iOS 17 are now able to make a very convincing copy of your voice.

The way it works is quite simple. Head over to your phone’s accessibility settings and find Personal Voice. Here you can tap on ‘Create Personal Voice’ and the phone will make you say a few phrases out loud for 15 minutes. After that, it will process the data overnight and create a synthesized version of your voice.

Have a look at the video below to see it in action.

Granted, the synthesized voice sounds a bit robotic, but it still sounds quite close to the real thing.

We all know the other features coming with iOS 17 already, such as the ability to share files with another iPhone by simply touching the two devices together. It is powered by AirDrop and uses WiFi Direct technology.

We will also get contact posters, improved autocorrect, Standby Mode, MicroLocation settings, new widgets options for Apple Music, and much more.