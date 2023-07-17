Sindh Governor Sets Up 300 Tandoors for Affordable ‘Rs. 2 Roti’

On Sunday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced the establishment of 300 tandoors across Karachi. These tandoors will sell roti at an incredibly low price of only Rs. 2.

During his speech at the Sindh Governor House where students were taking the entry test for the IT courses program, the government said providing affordable roti is a noble cause.

ALSO READ Shehbaz Sharif Announces Rs. 5 Billion Sports Development Initiative

About The IT Program

The entry test took place at the Sindh Governor’s House and saw the participation of 50,000 students. The program aims to educate children on subjects such as web development, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse. The response was overwhelming, with a staggering 500,000 children registering for the program. In the initial phase, 10,000 had the opportunity to take the entry test at the Governor’s House.

Governor Tessori warmly welcomed the children who were taking the entry test, and the event was attended by the Dubai Consul General and other prominent figures.

During his speech, Governor Tessori highlighted the inclusivity of the program, which brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, including both affluent and rural areas of Karachi. He emphasized the significance of education and its reflection of the true spirit of Karachi.

Furthermore, Governor Tessori mentioned that both the IT courses program and the ration distribution from the Governor House are being carried out without utilizing any funds from the exchequer. He reassured his commitment to providing ration bags to 100,000 deserving families in Karachi.

After completing the IT course, individuals could potentially earn between Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 2 million. The Dubai Consul General also pledged job opportunities to those who successfully pass the IT course.

Governor Tessori shared that an IT software company has generously offered Rs. 500,000 to students who successfully complete the program. He acknowledged the vital role of the youth as the future of the nation and assured everyone that the entry test would be solely based on merit. Moreover, he extended an open invitation to the public to voice their concerns at the Governor’s House, demonstrating his commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.