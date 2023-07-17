Shehbaz Sharif Announces Rs. 5 Billion Sports Development Initiative

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a groundbreaking Rs. 5 billion initiative to revive and improve the sports sector, including traditional and E-sports.

This comprehensive program is set to be inaugurated on July 18 and aims to provide support to athletes and federations, fostering an environment conducive to sports growth.

With a focus on recognized Olympic sports federations, Rs. 1.1 billion will be allocated to provide aid, and conduct talent hunts, and promotional initiatives to nurture future Olympians.

The program also includes establishing a Sports University in Islamabad, backed by Rs. 1 billion, to shape the future of sports education and research.

To ensure individual financial support, Rs. 1 billion has been allocated to the Sports Endowment Fund for stakeholders, prominent players, and athletes.

Rs. 400 million will support athlete development with specialized training abroad, and Rs. 330 million will aid coaches through the stakeholders’ scholarship program.

Rs. 400 million has been allocated for sports education initiatives, including seminars and conferences to raise awareness about the urgent need for sports development.

Officials highlight the potential of these financial resources to lay a strong foundation for sports development in Pakistan.

A gathering is anticipated in Islamabad, where Shehbaz Sharif will share his vision for the program and emphasize its importance in uplifting the sports sector in the country.