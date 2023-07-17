Terror Grips Murree as Leopard Enters Residential Areas

A wild leopard ventured into the populated areas of New Murree on Sunday, resulting in the death of multiple animals. Residents of Charyaan were left in a state of panic following the incident.

Eyewitnesses managed to capture video clips of the leopard skillfully climbing tall trees in the New Murree jungle. The footage also documented the aftermath, revealing dead goats and other animals attacked by the wild predator.

Local inhabitants promptly alerted the wildlife department, seeking assistance to protect both the community and their animals. However, despite the information provided, officials failed to arrive promptly, leaving the population vulnerable.

The incident has raised serious concerns among residents about their safety and the pressing need for wildlife authorities to address the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the area. Urgent measures are being called for to ensure the protection of both the local community and the wildlife.