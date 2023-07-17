Shaheen Afridi Leaves Akhtar and Akram Behind in Bowling Record

Renowned fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi made his Test cricket comeback after one year in the first match of the Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The left-arm pacer impressed fans with his phenomenal return, taking three quick wickets for the visitors and restricting the home side to 54 for 4 on the first day.

After dismissing Sri Lankan opening batter, Nishan Madushka, Shaheen Afridi achieved the milestone of 100 Test wickets in just 26 matches.

With this accomplishment, the 23-year-old cricketer became the fourth quickest Pakistani fast bowler to reach a hundred wickets in red-ball cricket.

Shaheen is now only behind Waqar Younis, Fazal Mahmood, and Mohammad Asif, on the list of bowlers who achieved the milestone in the fewest number of matches.

The left-arm pacer equaled the legendary pacer, Imran Khan, and surpassed Shoaib Akhtar, and Wasim Akram, who took 26, 27, and 30 matches respectively.

It is important to mention that Shaheen Shah suffered a knee injury during the first test at the same venue last year, which resulted in him missing a crucial season.