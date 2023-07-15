Shahid Afridi Reveals Shocking Bus Attack on Pakistan Team During 2005 India Tour

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has revealed a distressing incident that occurred during Pakistan’s tour to India for the Test series in 2005.

Shahid Afridi disclosed that the Pakistani cricket team bus was targeted with stones after they defeated India in Test match in Bangalore in 2005.

This attack serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by players during the matches between India and Pakistan, particularly in light of the World Cup in 2023.

Despite such incidents, Afridi firmly believes that they should not deter the Men in Green from participating in the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

In India, after winning the Bangalore test in 2005 Stones were thrown at our bus, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi stressed the importance of embracing pressure and striving for victory, urging the team to continue competing despite the adversities faced.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is scheduled to face the Men in Blue in the 50-over World Cup on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Recently, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, formed a 14-member committee tasked with deciding Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup to be held in India.

This committee holds the authority to thoroughly assess various factors, including security situations, and deliberate on the team’s participation in the World Cup.

Sources indicate that the committee will present its recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz, who will ultimately make the final decision.