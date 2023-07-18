Dubai Jails Female American TikToker for Screaming in Public

Dubai may not be the best place to settle one’s disputes by arguing loudly, as San Diego native social media influencer, Tierra Young Allen, has discovered.

Tierra, stuck in Dubai for the last two months, learned that shouting publicly in Dubai can have serious consequences after she was charged with “public screaming.”

According to media reports, Tierra, who is a TikToker, left her personal belongings in a friend’s rental car after they got into an accident.

When she returned to the car rental company to retrieve her items, including her ID and credit card, she was asked to pay an unspecified amount. Matters became worse when a dispute with an employee escalated, leading to a loud argument.

Tierra’s loud voice, something seen as a minor incident in the US, turned the tide against her in Dubai. The local authorities have confiscated her passport and imposed a travel ban on her while the incident is under investigation.

Tina Baxter, Tierra’s mother, described the situation as “terrifying.” She told a media outlet that the seriousness of the circumstances has become more real for her daughter as time passes.

The emotional toll of this incident on the family has been substantial, with Baxter admitting to sleepless nights filled with tears.