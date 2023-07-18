How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Singapore Women’s Football: Live Stream and Match Timings

The Pakistan women’s football team will come face to face against Singapore in their only friendly match today at the iconic Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang.

Originally, the national team had a schedule of two matches against the home side but due to a delay in obtaining the NOC, the series had to be reduced to just one game.

Last week, the national team found itself in controversy when the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) refused to grant them a NOC for their planned trip to Singapore.

The team was initially scheduled to depart on July 13 for the friendly matches against Singapore, but their plans had to be put on hold due to the NOC issue.

However, the Ministry of IPC took action by sending an official letter to the PSB, requesting the issuance of an NOC for the national team’s departure to Singapore.

Match Timings

The high-octane encounter will take place at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang with the game commencing at 4:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Singapore 18 July 2023 4:30 PM Jalan Besar Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs Singapore live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans at Singapore Football Association’s YouTube channel, FAS TV Singapore.