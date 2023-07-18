Karachi’s Guzri Football Ground Enters Final Stage of Renovation [Pictures]

The renovation and reinvigoration of the Guzri Football Ground, Karachi has entered the finishing stage.

Karachi’s Mayor, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, recently took to Twitter to share an update on the ongoing renovation of the football ground located in Guzri, an old settlement in Karachi. In his tweet, Mayor Karachi highlighted the progress being made and expressed the fulfillment of another promise by the People’s Party. The accompanying images showcased the newly refurbished ground, indicating a significant improvement in its infrastructure.

کراچی کی قدیمی آبادی گذری کے پرانے فٹبال گراؤنڈ ⚽️ کی بہتری کا کام مکمل ہونے کو ہے۔ ایک اور وعدہ جو پیپلز پارٹی پورا کر رہی ہے۔ ایسے ہی کام جاری رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/GXityxnfBU — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 18, 2023

This development has come at a time when Pakistan’s football scene is witnessing a rise on the international stage. The national team’s participation in international tournaments and matches against various teams has contributed to the growing interest in the sport. The renovation of the Guzri football ground is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local football community, offering them a modern and upgraded facility for training and matches.

As the work nears completion, it signifies a commitment by the local authorities to invest in sports infrastructure and promote the development of football within the city.