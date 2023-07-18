Sindh Traffic Police to Increase Fines By Up To Rs. 2,500 Against Traffic Rule Violation

The Sindh government has decided to increase the fine for violating 52 traffic laws. The Motor Vehicle Bill will be approved in this regard soon.

A media report suggests that the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill will soon be approved by the Sindh Assembly to increase the fines by up to Rs. 2,500 for various violations.

According to the details, the Sindh government is considering increasing the fine from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 for driving a motorcycle without a helmet. For overspeeding, the fine proposed for bikes is Rs. 400, while a Rs. 1,000 fine has been proposed for cars and Rs. 1,500 for big vehicles.

A fine of Rs. 600 to Rs. 2,000 will be imposed on buses for carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit, while a fine of Rs. 500 will be imposed on motorcycles and Rs. 400 on cars for running the red light.

The fine for overtaking will be Rs. 1,000, Rs. 150 for not giving way to emergency vehicles, Rs. 1,000 for driving without a license, and Rs. 500 for driving a motorcycle without insurance coverage.

The proposal draft also entails legislation for other public transport projects, including BRT. A fine of Rs. 500 will be imposed on the passengers for traveling on special seats and placing advertising material on the bus platform. Additionally, a fine of Rs. 1,500 will be imposed for chalking and wrong entry.

A fine of Rs. 2,500 will be imposed on passengers for bringing pets and using electric cigarettes in BRT. A fine of Rs. 500 will also be imposed for placing feet on the seats of the BRT bus.

The proposal to increase fines for traffic rules violations has been referred to the Standing Committee for approval.