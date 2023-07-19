Abrar Ahmad Enters Record Books in His 5th Test

Abrar Ahmad has surpassed Danish Kaneria to become Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the first five Test matches of his career.

Abrar Ahmad, the emerging spinner from Pakistan, has etched his name in the cricketing record books during the ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka. With exceptional performance, Abrar Ahmad surpassed Danish Kaneria’s record for the highest number of wickets by a Pakistani bowler in the first five Tests of his career.

Abrar Ahmad’s feat came as he claimed three wickets in each innings, taking his total wicket count to an impressive 34. This achievement not only showcased his immense talent but also highlighted his ability to make a significant impact at such an early stage in his career.

Prior to Abrar Ahmad’s remarkable performance, Danish Kaneria held the record with 29 wickets in his first five Tests. However, the young spinner’s remarkable skills and consistency have allowed him to surpass that milestone.

With this record-breaking achievement, Abrar Ahmad has attracted attention and praise from all around the cricket fraternity. As Abrar Ahmad continues to demonstrate his prowess with sharp turn and deceptive variations, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his future contributions to the Pakistani bowling attack.