Experts Credit Sarfaraz Ahmed for Saud Shakeel’s Success

Saud Shakeel delivered an outstanding performance in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The left-handed batter scored a record-breaking maiden double century, which included 19 boundaries, to help the side reach 461 runs in the first innings.

A former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official believed that the credit for improving the batting skills of Saud Shakeel goes to Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“Credit goes to Sarfaraz Ahmed bhai. I have seen him working closely with Saud Shakeel and motivating him when he used to sit on the bench,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sarfaraz is one of the best mentors in the Pakistan team, a role he perfected in recent times when he led the side . Have heard quite few praise him for the way he handles and motivates the younger guys. Ibrahim confirming just that. https://t.co/CukMb7ldRr — AmerCric 🏏 ✍️ (@Amermalik12) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, a renowned sports journalist also praised the former captain for his role in motivating emerging players, saying he is one of the mentors in the team.

“A role he perfected in recent times when he led the side. I have heard quite a few praising him for the way he handles and motivates the younger guys,” he added.

Yesterday, when the Karachi-born cricketer reached 197 runs, he surpassed Mohammad Hafeez on the list of the highest individual scores in Test cricket in Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that the left-handed batter also now holds the record for the most aggregate career runs by a Pakistani after the first 11 innings of his Test career.