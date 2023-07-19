Here’s the Official Schedule for Asia Cup 2023

The highly anticipated schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been unveiled. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup is set to captivate audiences with an intense display of cricketing prowess from 30 August to 17 September.

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament is set to begin with the opening match against Nepal in Multan on 30 August. The team will then face their arch-rivals India on 2 September in Kandy, Sri Lanka, in a clash that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

As part of the host nation, Pakistan will also have the privilege of hosting matches in Lahore and Multan. In Lahore, cricket enthusiasts can witness the thrilling showdown between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on 3 September, followed by Afghanistan locking horns with Sri Lanka on 5 September.

Following the group stage matches, the tournament will progress to the Super Fours stage, commencing on 6 September. The first match of the Super Four stage will take place in Lahore, before the tournament shifts to Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will battle it out for a place in the final, which is scheduled for 17 September in Colombo. This showdown will witness the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super Fours competing for the prestigious Asia Cup title.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India ACC Emerging Cup 2023 Clash Today

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the start of the 2023 Asia Cup, the schedule promises a captivating display of talent, intense rivalries, and thrilling cricketing action. With Pakistan hosting matches and their own encounters scheduled throughout the tournament, fans will have the opportunity to witness their favorite players live in action on home soil.