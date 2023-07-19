All You Need to Know About OnePlus 12

Recently, news surfaced regarding the upcoming release of the OnePlus 12, scheduled for December.

Today, a new rumor has emerged, divulging the device’s most significant specifications. While the OnePlus 12 cannot exactly be considered an ‘evolutionary’ upgrade from the OnePlus 11, certain improvements stand out, such as an enhanced battery capacity and the introduction of a periscope telephoto camera, a first for OnePlus devices.

According to sources known for their reliability, the OnePlus 12 will feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED touchscreen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Powering the device will be the anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, set to be unveiled in October.

Accompanying this powerful processor will be up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring swift performance and ample storage space.

ALSO READ OnePlus to Launch Its First Foldable on August 29

The rear camera setup of the OnePlus 12 comprises a triple-lens system, including a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens. Interestingly, the latest rumor suggests that the periscope telephoto lens will only offer 3x optical zoom. However, it is worth noting that periscope lenses commonly provide 5x or 10x zoom capabilities, so take this info with a grain of salt.

Moving on, the selfie camera of the OnePlus 12 is expected to boast a 32 MP resolution. As for the software, the device will run on OxygenOS 14, based on the latest Android 14. Additionally, users can expect to find familiar features such as the alert slider, along with the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience and security.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12 Shows Off Its First Ever Periscope Zoom Camera in Leaked CAD Renders

The OnePlus 12 is set to impress with its substantial 5,400 mAh battery. What’s more, it will support blazing-fast charging speeds, with 100W for wired charging and 50W for wireless charging. Additionally, OnePlus will continue to provide a charger in the box, ensuring convenience for users.