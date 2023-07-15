OnePlus to Launch Its First Foldable on August 29

OnePlus Open, a new launch event from the Chinese company is apparently set to take place on August 29, as confirmed by tipster Max Jambor and SmartPix.

According to the leaked information, OnePlus is going to unveil its first-ever foldable phone at this event and it will go for sale sometime during Q3. This event is expected to be held in New York and will be live-streamed online too. The folding phone will see an international launch soon afterward.

Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th ✅https://t.co/JDsKCxn2gh — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023

Older reports have revealed that the OnePlus Fold will compete against other flagship foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. It will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Its main screen will be a 7.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED with a punch-hole selfie camera. The secondary screen will reportedly be a 6.3-inch panel. This will also be a 120Hz AMOLED display, probably with a punch-hole selfie camera of its own.

Speaking of cameras, the main camera setup will include a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto (possibly a periscope zoom). This setup will most likely be capable of 4K video recording at 60 FPS, or higher.

The 4,800 mAh battery will be split into two halves of the phone and will support 67W wired charging. There is no word on wireless charging, however.

As for pricing, we expect it to be around $1500 since the phone is going to be competing with the likes of Galaxy Z Fold.