Distressed Mother Jumps Off a Bridge With Her Children in Nowshera

A distressed mother, overwhelmed by a fight with her husband, made an incredibly devastating decision to jump into the Kabul River in the Nowshera district, with her children by her side.

According to the police report, the woman and her three children, Abdul Hadi (6), Moubin (4), and Yahya (3), leaped from the Kherabad Bridge into the river near Nizampur.

Local residents managed to rescue the woman, who was found unconscious. Sadly, only the body of Abdul Hadi was recovered from the river, while the search for the other two children became challenging due to the flooding caused by the merging of the Indus River and Kabul River in Kherabad.

The authorities called the Rescue 1122 team, who searched for the bodies until the report was filed.

Meanwhile, the mother was arrested by the police on charges of killing her three young sons and attempting suicide. As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the husband, a kidney patient, earned a meager monthly income of Rs. 20,000, and tragically, all three children also suffered from kidney ailments.

The incident unfolded after a heated verbal altercation between the husband and wife the previous day, during which the wife threatened to leave the house with her children.