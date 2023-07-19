IPC Minister Wants to Put PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik on ECL

Tensions have intensified between the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee and the Ministry of IPC, putting the future of Pakistan football in danger.

In a recent move, IPC Minister, Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, has sought to place PFF Normalization Committee Chairman, Haroon Malik, on the exit control list (ECL).

Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has accused Haroon Malik of breaking election commitment, worsening the strained relationship amidst a long-standing crisis in PFF.

Seeking to hold Haroon accountable, Mazari called on the Standing Committee on IPC to place him on the ECL until an audit of his tenure is completed.

The request of the Minister of IPC to place Haroon, who holds Canadian nationality as well, on ECL received strong endorsement during the committee meeting.

Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari also sought the PFF Normalization Committee audit through the Auditor General of Pakistan and communicates with FIFA for committee changes.

Although the mandate of the Normalization Committee has been extended until March 15, 2024, the government awaits a response from FIFA to accept the extension.

IPC Minister Mazari expressed that thus far, the government has only received a commitment from FIFA to provide a written response soon.

A FIFA spokesperson informed that a response had been sent to the government, confirming that the NC would continue its operations with the same composition until March 15, 2024.