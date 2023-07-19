Islamabad Reports Two More Rape Incidents

The Capital city was shaken by two more alleged cases of rape, as reported by the authorities on Tuesday. The first incident occurred in Hamdani Town, where an eight-year-old girl fell victim to sexual assault. Promptly responding, the Shahzad Town police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the young girl was playing outside with her ten-year-old brother and other children. However, she went missing after returning home briefly.

Her mother and other neighborhood children searched the area until they found the frightened girl on a nearby street. They quickly brought her back home, where she disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted. Without hesitation, the mother informed the police, and the girl received immediate medical attention and care at the hospital.

Some neighbors also reported seeing two individuals fleeing the scene as the girl was being brought back home. This crucial information may hold significant value in the ongoing investigation.

The second incident unfolded in Ghauri Town, where a woman seeking employment became the victim of sexual assault. The suspect lured her to his property office under the pretext of offering her a job. Accompanied by a friend, the woman went to the office with hopes of securing work. Tragically, the suspect managed to convince her friend to leave the premises, leaving the woman vulnerable to the alleged rape.