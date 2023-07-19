Saudi Arabia Changes Ghilaf-e-Kaaba to Mark Islamic New Year [Video]

As the Muslim world welcomed the new Islamic year, an important tradition took place at the Grand Mosque, which is the replacement of the Holy Kaaba’s kiswa, also called Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.

A team of skilled workers changed the kiswa, or covering, of the Holy Kaaba on the first day of Muharram. They carefully unfastened the golden rings that held the old kiswa in place, then draped the new kiswa over the Holy Kaaba. The old kiswa is then removed, slipping underneath the new one.

#VIDEO: The Kaaba Kiswa is being replaced, during the first day of the new Hijri year, with a new one amidst a high and integrated organization pic.twitter.com/8pN6KtHDQF — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) July 18, 2023

Creating this remarkable kiswa is no small feat. Over 100 talented craftspeople are involved in the hand-embroidering the 56 pieces of fabric that make up the kiswa. Each piece takes anywhere between 60 to 120 days to complete.

The materials used to make the kiswa include 120 kilograms of gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver.

With this tradition, the Holy Kaaba not only looks magnificent but also carries a rich history and spiritual importance. As the Islamic New Year begins, pilgrims from all over the world gather at the Grand Mosque to witness this ceremony.