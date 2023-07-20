KP Sees Rising Cases of Congo Fever With 1 Death Reported

Health officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reported a surge in cases of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a viral disease transmitted by ticks. Eight cases have been confirmed in the province, with three patients undergoing treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar, and another receiving care at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The absence of an isolation ward at HMC designed for patients with Congo fever is a major issue. According to some sources, patients are currently being treated in a private room. However, HMC’s medical director Prof Shehzad Akbar Khan refutes this claim, asserting that the hospital has taken appropriate measures to handle CCHF cases. This includes the provision of a separate private room to accommodate infected patients.

There has already been a reported fatality, as an Afghan national succumbed to CCHF while receiving treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital. Medical experts believe that the recent upswing in cases is linked to Eid-ul-Adha, during which people come into close contact with sacrificial animals. Given the virus’s 21-day incubation period, it is not surprising that infections have risen significantly.

In light of the situation, health officials are urging the public to exercise caution and avoid direct contact with animals at cattle markets to curtail the spread of the virus. They emphasize the importance of early testing and providing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers to safeguard them while handling CCHF cases.

Congo fever remains a critical health concern due to its high mortality rate. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further outbreaks and manage the existing cases. Immediate action and public cooperation are vital in tackling this serious health issue.