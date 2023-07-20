Army to Be Deployed Across Pakistan During Muharram

To ensure peace and order during the sacred month of Muharram, the Ministry of Interior has authorized the deployment of the Pakistan Army throughout the country. A notification issued in this regard reveals that the deployment has been sanctioned under Article 245 of the constitution.

This is in response to requests from all five provinces – Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), along with the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), seeking assistance to maintain law and order during Muharram. Consequently, the deployed army units in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and KP will extend their presence to other regions of the country as well.

The decision is subject to the final approval of the Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ), which will assess and determine the appropriate distribution of the army units across different areas.

An official notification has been issued to formalize the deployment and to inform all provinces and regions. With this measure in place, the government is committed to maintaining public safety and tranquility during the solemn occasions of Muharram, prioritizing the well-being of citizens.