Pakistan Takes Record Number of Catches in 1st Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after winning the first game by four wickets at Galle International Stadium.

The national players displayed phenomenal performances in all three departments to kick off their ICC Test Championship 2023-25 cycle campaign in fine style.

The bowling, both spin and fast, remained impressive throughout the game, with spinners taking 12 wickets while pacers took eight wickets in both innings.

Saud Shakeel scored a double-century and was equally supported by Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq with fantastic fifties in the first and second innings, respectively.

However, the most surprising factor has been the sensational fielding performance of the national players, with some players taking stunning catches in both innings.

It was the second time in the history of red-ball cricket that the Pakistani team took 18 catches in a match, with the first time happening back in 1994 in New Zealand.

Back in 1994 in Auckland, Pakistan had taken 18 catches in the first game of the three-match series which Pakistan won by five wickets.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second and final game of the series will take place from July 24 to 28 at Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo.