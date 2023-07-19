Pakistan’s Jaw-Dropping Catches Against Sri Lanka in 1st Test [Video]

Pakistan has been showcasing phenomenal performances in all three departments in the ongoing first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed were exceptional with the ball in the first innings, taking three wickets each to restrict the home side to 312 runs.

Saud Shakeel achieved his maiden double century, with Salman Ali Agha scoring a fighting half-century to bring the visiting side to a commanding position.

However, the most surprising factor has been the team’s sensational fielding performance, with some players taking stunning catches in both innings.

Here are 5 stunning catches by Pakistan in the first Test:

Babar Azam (1st Innings)

Naseem Shah first Wicket of the Match and Fantastic Catch from Babar Azam

The all-format captain left the cricket fans in awe when he took a stunning catch of Dinesh Chandimal at third slip off Naseem Shah’s ball on the first day of the match.

The right-arm pacer bowled a quick, good-length delivery to the experienced batter, which took an edge to the third slip, where Babar moved to his left to take a brilliant catch.

With a fantastic effort from Babar Azam, Naseem Shah took his first wicket of the series, bringing the home side to 54 for 4 on the first day of the match.

Imam-ul-Haq (1st Innings)

What a flying catch by Imam UL Haq superb Amazing stunning cool

Watch and enjoy it

What a flying catch by Imam UL Haq

Imam-ul-Haq surprised Samarawickrama when he took a sharp catch at short leg while the latter was building a crucial partnership with the already set batter, de Silva.

The right-handed batter was on 36 runs when a sharp-turning ball from Abrar Ahmed took an edge to short leg, and Imam-ul-Haq dived full-stretch to make the catch.

With the fall of Samarawickrama, the remaining Sri Lankan batting order only managed to score 70 runs before being all out for 312 runs on the board.

Babar Azam (2nd Innings)

Babar Azam with another world class catch

At the start of the fourth day, Babar Azam took an absolute blinder of a one-handed catch at first slip, dismissing middle-order batter Angelo Mathews.

The right-handed batter, who was facing left-arm spinner Nauman Ali in the crucial stage of the second innings, lost his wicket thanks to a brilliant catch from the skipper.

The dismissal of Angelo Mathews gave a third wicket to the left-arm spinner, and the home side lost their fourth wicket with the score at 99 runs on the board.

Abdullah Shafique (2nd Innings)

ft Abdullah Shafique.

Earlier today, Abdullah Shafique made a fantastic effort to send Samarawickrama back to the pavilion when the latter was playing on 11 runs off 11 balls.

Samarawickrama, who came down the track to cut the off-spin delivery from Salman Ali Agha, edged the ball towards short leg.

The Pakistani opening batter turned to his right and dived full-stretch, making one of the best catches of the ongoing first Test match.

Imam-ul-Haq (2nd Innings)

Imam-ul-Haq took yet another brilliant catch in the second innings, sending Dinesh Chandimal back to the pavilion when he was on 28 runs.

The right-handed batter misread the slightly turned delivery from Salam Ali Agha and flicked it towards the on-side, but ended up lifting it uppishly to the left of Imam.

The Multan-born cricketer, moved his left side to take a stunning catch and dismiss Dinesh Chandimal, restricting the home side to 159 for 5 in their second innings.