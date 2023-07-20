Urban Flooding Warning Issued for Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning on Thursday, stating that heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several other major cities from July 20th to 22nd.

According to the weather report, the cities at risk of urban flooding include Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

Additionally, the advisory highlighted the potential for landslides in vulnerable regions such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

The PMD also cautioned about possible flooding in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period.

The country is currently experiencing monsoon currents from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, penetrating into most parts of the nation. Furthermore, an active westerly wave is affecting the upper regions of the country.

For today (Thursday), rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region (including Punjab), northeast, and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Heavy falls may occur in isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and eastern Sindh during this period.

On Friday, similar weather conditions are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region (including Punjab), northeast, and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Once again, heavy falls are anticipated in isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and eastern Sindh during this period.

Residents and authorities in the mentioned regions are advised to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant during this period of heavy rainfall and potential flooding to ensure safety and minimize any potential damage.