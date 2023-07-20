World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Win Against Sri Lanka

In a thrilling encounter at Galle, Pakistan emerged victorious, clinching a sensational 4-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match. The nail-biting contest showcased the true spirit of Test cricket, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final delivery of the match.

With this remarkable triumph, Pakistan has now soared to the second spot in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmad Enters Record Books in His 5th Test

Led by exceptional performances from their players, Saud Shakeel in particular, who scored a sensational double-century in the first innings, Pakistan displayed resilience and determination, overcoming the challenges posed by a spirited Sri Lankan side on their home turf.

The win not only bolstered Pakistan’s confidence but also provided them with valuable points in the prestigious World Test Championship.

As of now, the top position in the points table is held by India, who have secured one win in one Test match against the West Indies, demonstrating their early dominance in the championship.

Meanwhile, Australia, amid an intense Ashes battle, currently stands in third place, leading the series 2-1. The two sides are currently playing the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Pakistan will be aiming to win the second Test and achieve a historic Test series win against Sri Lanka and subsequently maintain their spot in the WTC 2023-25 standings. The second Test will commence on 24 July in Colombo.

Here is the updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table: