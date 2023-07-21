Countrywide Strike of Petrol Pumps Deferred For 2 Days

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has deferred its strike till Monday after discussions with Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik.

The Association issued a “Letter of Understanding” on Friday where it said that “based on the discussion, it is agreed that there should be an upward reasonable revision in dealers’ margins.”

The increased margins will be ascertained based on actual data acceptable to all concerned stakeholders and the revised margin number will be announced within the next 48 hours, the letter added.

The Association had announced an indefinite distribution shutdown starting from 6 AM on Saturday (July 22). In an official notice issued by PPDA Chairman, the association said that it is facing crushing losses due to the rising sales of petrol and diesel smuggled from Iran.

At the time of announcing the strike, the association said that it sent a letter to the petroleum minister, to bring this and several other issues to his attention. However, the minister never responded to the association’s grievances.