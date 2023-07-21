Pakistan Qualifies for Final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan A emerged victorious in the first semi-final, defeating Sri Lanka A by a margin of 60 runs in the ongoing ACC Emerging Cup 2023 in Colombo.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Green displayed commendable determination and skill to put up an imposing total of 322 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Omair Yousuf stood out as the star performer, dazzling the spectators with a brilliant innings of 88 runs, laced with 10 boundaries and a towering six.

Skipper, Mohammad Haris, also contributed significantly to the total, displaying his mettle with a quickfire 52 runs off just 43 balls, including five boundaries.

Mubasir Khan complemented the batting efforts with a valuable 42 runs off 45 balls, smashing two fours and as many sixes to help the side post 322 runs on the board.

However, the hero of the day for Pakistan A was undoubtedly the talented bowler, Arshad Iqbal, who showcased his exceptional skill set by getting five crucial wickets.

Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem claimed two wickets, while Amad Butt also got into the action with a crucial dismissal.

Despite a valiant batting effort from the home side, the target proved too daunting as they fell short of the required runs within the allotted 50 overs.

Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando emerged as the top run-scorers for the Sri Lankan side, both displaying great resilience with identical scores of 97 runs.