Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan ODI Series Venue Finalized After Lots of Negotiations

In a series of negotiations, the venue for the highly anticipated three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has finally been decided.

According to media reports, the cricket boards have agreed to play the white-ball series at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka after several rounds of discussions.

Sources close to the matter revealed that PCB officials actively engaged with their counterparts in the ACB to reach an agreement on the ideal location for the series.

Initially, Afghanistan expressed interest in hosting the series in the UAE, but considering the challenging weather conditions, they were forced to select Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has shown remarkable sportsmanship and cooperation, offering to rent out its grounds and stadiums to accommodate the series.

While discussing the reasoning behind their decision, ACB representatives cited their focus on preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

Hosting the series in Sri Lanka is seen as a strategic move to acclimatize the team to similar conditions that they might encounter during these prestigious events.

It is pertinent to mention here that, as per the finalized schedule, the three-match ODI series will kick off on August 18 and run through until August 24.