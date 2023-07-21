Mohammad Hafeez Appointed Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee has appointed former cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez, as the Chief Selector of the national team.

According to media reports, the former captain is most likely to take charge as Chief Selector after the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zaka Ashraf had offered Mohammad Hafeez the opportunity to assume the role of chief selector for the national team.

For this purpose, the newly appointed Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board held an important meeting with the former cricketer to discuss the offer.

However, it was reported that the cricketer-turned-analyst had not accepted the offer and had requested some time to consider it due to his existing commitments.

In addition to Hafeez, other cricketers like Younis Khan, Mohsin Khan, Saleem Yousuf, and Shoaib Akhtar were rumored to be offered various positions within the PCB.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, the federal government officially appointed Ashraf as the chairman of the newly formed management committee.

This decision was made after the circulation of a summary and grants the 10-member committee a four-month term to oversee the affairs of the PCB.