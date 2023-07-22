Saudi Arabia Announces 11,500+ Job Vacancies in Education Sector

The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has recently announced many job openings for the forthcoming academic year of 1445 AH.

With over 11,500 educational roles in various disciplines, opportunities are open for both male and female applicants.

According to the details, the recruitment drive commences on 25 July 2023 at 9 AM and concludes on 30 July at 11 PM.

These vacancies are available on the nation’s unified job platform, Jadarat. Candidates who were unsuccessful or opted out in previous rounds can reapply. Their selection will depend on their interview results.

How to Apply

Go to the Jadarat platform and check your information.

If there are any mistakes, you can file a complaint for reassessment.

Incorrect information may result in disqualification, even after an offer has been made.

When you find a suitable job posting, click on the application icon and check the box to indicate your interest.

Then, you can choose your preferred locations in order of preference.

If the job locations do not match your preferences, do not check the box indicating your interest in the job and leave the location preferences blank.

Your application will be considered based on the locations you have specified.

The requirements for these vacancies vary in terms of academic qualifications and specializations. You can find more specifics on the Ministry of Education’s website under the specializations directory.

A significant change is that the residency requirement has been eliminated, making these positions available to a wider range of candidates. Therefore, if you are qualified and interested, you must apply without delay.