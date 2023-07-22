Torrential Downpour Claims More Lives in Punjab

Lahore is currently facing severe rain and thunderstorms with intermittent rain predicted throughout the day, as reported by the weather division.

Two boys lost their lives due to the heavy rainfall. One was a 17-year-old who drowned in rainwater under the Do Moria Pull, and the other was a 12-year-old who drowned near Thokar Niaz Baig.

In response, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider has instructed the assistant commissioner to visit the affected areas. She also urged citizens to exercise caution and keep children away from water to prevent further accidents.

The heavy rain also had devastating effects in Mansehra, where three dilapidated houses collapsed. This incident resulted in the death of three individuals, including two children and a woman, while four others were injured.

In Phalia, heavy rainfall caused the roof of a house to collapse, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring another.

The rain has caused significant flooding in low-lying areas and main roads across Lahore. Some of the highest recorded rainfall in specific areas include 200 millimeters (mm) in Gulshan-e-Ravi, 191 mm in Tajpura, 178 mm in Lakshmi Chowk, 190 mm in Nishtar Town, 174 mm in Pani wala Talab, 160 mm in Johar Town, 172 mm in Qartaba Chowk, 154 mm in Iqbal Town, 166 mm in Mughalpura, 123 mm in Upper Mall, and 103 mm in Samanabad.

Continuous heavy rainfall for three hours has led to a high risk of urban flooding in Lahore. Water has accumulated in several areas, such as Model Town, Faisal Town, and Johar Town. Additionally, the adverse weather conditions caused some electricity feeders to trip. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to respond to any emergencies.