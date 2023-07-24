Beggar in Lodhran Was Gang Raped Repeatedly for 10 Days

Three individuals involved in a horrific incident have been apprehended in Lodhran. A beggar woman, who had been enduring a life of hardship, begging for flour and seeking assistance from people’s houses was involved in a gang rape.

The dreadful events unfolded on 12 July when five people abducted her and transported her to an undisclosed location, where she was held captive for an agonizing ten days, during which she suffered repeated gang rapes.

Remarkably, after enduring such trauma for ten days, the victim managed to seize an opportunity and escape. Subsequently, a preliminary medical examination was conducted, confirming the horrifying reality that the woman had indeed been subjected to sexual assault.

Authorities have taken immediate action in this case, with the victim receiving a medical examination. The police are now awaiting the official report, which will aid in further steps to ensure justice is served.