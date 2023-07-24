Lahore Parking Company’s Incompetence is Costing a Lot of Money

As per Lahore High Court (LHC) directives, the Lahore Parking Company must remove over 1,000 unlawful parking spaces.

A recent media report suggests that the city’s parking stands may be functioning illegally, costing the exchequer millions of rupees annually.

The parking company’s income has fallen over the past 12 years despite the rising number of cars and parking rates.

An official told The Express Tribune that the investigations into bogus receipts and million-rupee misappropriation resulted in action against young personnel with senior executives dodging consequences.

Lahore Parking Company was given domain over parking spaces in the city in 2011. Despite that, illegal parking stands outnumber authorized ones.

According to official records, the city had 244 parking spots in 2011 and their yearly income was less than Rs. 670,000, growing by over 10% annually.

Prior to this, motorcycle parking was Rs. 5 and car parking was Rs. 10. After the company came into being, motorcycle parking went up to Rs. 20, while car parking went up to Rs. 30.

Despite these official rates, parking at many province capital spots costs up to Rs. 50. The parking company reports 180 stands and a sharp decline in daily revenue.

A survey found over 1,000 illegal parking stalls in Lahore. The Lahore High Court ordered the immediate removal of unauthorized parking stands.

However, the report alleged that most illegal parking stalls on city roadways are controlled by important people in collusion with local administration, parking firms, traffic, and police station officials. These stands charge more than government-set parking fares.

The Circular Road, Hall Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Gulberg, Liberty, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town, Wahdat Road, Iqbal Town, and other roads and hospitals have the majority of illegal parking stands.

Lahore Parking Company CEO Bilal Feroze Joya claimed the company’s goal was to provide services and make money. He added the unlawful parking stands would be removed per the high court decision.