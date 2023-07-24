Honda Wants to Launch Hybrid Cars in Pakistan Soon

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has predicted a rise in sales in the coming days, compared to the previous Market Year (MY2023).

In a recent corporate briefing, the company stated that the banks are opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for the auto industry. It added that the sales will increase in MY2024, provided that the government doesn’t restrict automotive imports again.

The automaker stated that the prices are currently set as per the current US Dollar rate, which is hovering around Rs. 287. Car prices may witness another rise if the rupee’s value falls further.

Honda highlighted the rate of localization for each of its cars. The rate is as follows:

Model Localization Rate Honda City 71% Honda Civic 61% Honda BR-V 55% Honda HR-V 52%

Honda also stated that it plans to launch hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in Pakistan in the future. The company did not comment on the exact timeline, the models that are to be launched, or if those models will be locally assembled.

In MY 2023, Honda sold 25,726 cars compared to 37,613 cars in MY 2022. After a rough year due to automotive import restrictions, the company seeks to improve these figures in MY 2024.