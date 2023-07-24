Pakistan National Team Players Raise Concerns Regarding Central Contracts

As the central contracts of national cricketers for the 2022-23 period expired on June 30th, concerns and discussions have arisen regarding future arrangements.

While talks of a possible one-month extension in the contracts have been floating, no official agreement has been signed yet with any players or any discussion.

As per media reports, the national players are seeking a meeting with Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB management committee, to address pressing concerns.

The players are focused on remuneration, demanding a comprehensive overhaul of their contracts as the previous management had proposed a 45 percent increase in their salaries.

Additionally, the national players want family health insurance and education policies included in their contracts to support them in case of career-ending injuries.

They are also pushing for a share in the revenue generated from ICC events and transparency in handling No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign league participation.

The current process involves delays and uncertainty, prompting the players to seek a specific timeline for responses and compensation if denied participation.

The PCB imposed a $25,000 fee per player for leagues in Canada and the USA, which some players found excessive, adding to their dissatisfaction and pushing for contract reviews.