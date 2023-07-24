Sports Board Refuses to Send Baseball and Gymnastics Teams to Asian Games 2023

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced its withdrawal from the sports of baseball and gymnastics events in the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

The development comes as a consequence of severe financial constraints, with the sports board refusing to allocate funds for baseball and gymnastics.

Despite the talents and potential of these sports, the refusal of PSB to allocate financial support has dealt a significant blow to their aspirations of competing in the event.

Adding to the woes, the football team will also miss out on the competition as they failed to meet the entry submission deadline set by the Asian Games Organisers.

As per media reports, the failure of the team to submit their entries before the deadline of July 15 has resulted in their exclusion from the prestigious multi-sport event.

This administrative mishap reflects poorly on the management and raises concerns about the organization’s ability to handle critical timelines for major competitions.

The Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, will undoubtedly miss the participation of Pakistan in these events.

Earlier this month, the women’s football team found itself in a conundrum when the PSB initially refused to grant a NOC for their scheduled departure to Singapore.

However, The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) sent an official letter to the PSB, requesting the issuance of a NOC for the team’s departure to Singapore.