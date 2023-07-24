UAE Issues Guidelines on Long-Term Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa

One needs to enter the UAE within two months from the date the long-term, five-year, multiple-entry tourist visa is issued, as stated by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Tourists do not have to be in the UAE to apply for this visa. They can apply directly through the ICP’s website or their app, regardless of their location. They also do not need a sponsor for this visa application.

This visa grants travelers the privilege to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days per visit. The visa allows one to extend their stay for an additional 90 days.

As far as the fee is concerned, the total cost is AED 3,775. This includes various charges such as the visa issuing fee, application fee, smart services fee, and charges for the ICP and electronic services. However, please note that these costs may vary based on the details provided in one’s application.

To secure this visa, a stamped, colored bank statement from the past six months, indicating a balance of at least $4,000, needs to be submitted. In addition, one must have UAE-issued health insurance valid for 180 days. If accompanied by children under 18, travelers can also apply for a family visa.

The five-year visa permits multiple entries into the UAE, but each stay must not exceed 90 days. Remember, unused days cannot be transferred to the next visit or year. Overstaying beyond the 90-day limit may invalidate the visa.

To submit the application, visit the ICP’s website, use its smart app, or drop by a customer happiness center affiliated with the ICP. Alternatively, visit an ICP-accredited typing office. Ensure all required documents are submitted, and the fees are paid.

If the application has errors or is incomplete, it risks being canceled after 30 days. If it is returned three times for the same reason, it will be canceled permanently.

Also, any delay in resubmitting a returned application on the same day will incur daily fines. If the application is rejected, only the issuance fee will be refunded. Hence, it is crucial to ensure that the application is complete and accurate before submission.