Customs Officer Caught Demanding a Bribe at Lahore Airport

A customs officer named Imran has been suspended due to a viral video at Lahore airport. In the video, Imran was seen trying to extort a bribe from a passenger bound for Canada.

The passenger was carrying $9,500, and Imran demanded a bribe of $100. He went so far as to threaten to seize all the money if his demand was not met, despite customs laws clearly stating that passengers cannot carry more than $9,500 while traveling abroad.

As the video gained widespread attention, the deputy collector of customs took action. Imran was suspended and instructed to report to the headquarters for an investigation and disciplinary measures.

This incident serves as a wake-up call for the customs authorities to review their protocols and ensure stricter adherence to customs laws.