Oppo K11 Brings 120Hz AMOLED Sceen and 100W Charging for $265

Oppo has launched its newest K-series phone, the Oppo K11, in China. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 782G chipset, up to 12 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage.

It features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 108p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 16MP selfie camera is located within the punch-hole cutout at the top, and there’s an under-screen fingerprint scanner for security. The phone’s dual speaker setup has support for Dolby Atmos.

On the rear, the Oppo K11 showcases a 50MP primary camera (IMX890), complemented by an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 overlay, while the battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, supporting 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Oppo K11 is available in Moon Shadow Gray and Glacier Blue color variants. The base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at $265 in China. The intermediate 12 GB/256 GB version costs about $294, while the premium 12 GB/512 GB variant is available at $350.

The device will go on open sale in China starting from August 1, with details regarding international pricing and availability still to be announced.

Oppo K11 Specifications