Oppo A78 4G Launched With AMOLED Display and 67W Charging for $236

The Oppo A78 4G has arrived in the global market as a small update over the A78 5G that launched at the start of the year. The international rollout is starting with Indonesia and the phone should arrive in other markets soon enough.

This new model brings several notable upgrades compared to its 5G counterpart. One significant change is the introduction of a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED display (FHD+ 90Hz) with a punch-hole cutout. Additionally, it features a Snapdragon 680 chipset for improved performance and faster 67W charging.

The Oppo A78 4G retains the same back design, housing a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth module, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, providing a user-friendly experience. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage time.

The Oppo A78 4G is offered in two attractive color options: Sea Green and Black Mist. It is available in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The pricing for this model is set at approximately $236 when converted to USD.

Oppo A78 4G Specifications