Oppo Reno 10 Series Now Available Globally Starting at $395

Oppo’s Reno 10 series, which initially made its debut in China in May, has commenced its global expansion starting with Malaysia. This lineup encompasses three smartphones: the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ available in Malaysia is identical to its Chinese counterpart. It boasts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports rapid 100W wired charging.

In terms of its camera capabilities, the Reno 10 Pro+ flaunts a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera (with optical image stabilization), a 64MP periscope telephoto lens (also with OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The device operates on the Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 straight out of the box, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Reno 10 and 10 Pro

In Malaysia, the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro models exhibit distinct variations in design and specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts. Notably, the Chinese versions of Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 8200 SoCs, respectively.

Conversely, the Malaysian Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro feature the Dimensity 7050 and Snapdragon 778G as their respective processors.

In terms of aesthetics, the Malaysian Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro share similar appearance and dimensions. Both models showcase a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering 10-bit color depth.

These displays possess a maximum brightness of 800 nits under sunlight conditions (up to 950 nits for HDR10 and HDR10+ content). Additionally, the displays integrate in-display fingerprint scanners to enable biometric authentication.

In the Malaysian variants of Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro, the devices are powered by batteries with capacities of 5,000 mAh and 4,600 mAh respectively. The Pro version offers 80W wired charging, while the standard model supports up to 67W charging.

On the other hand, the Chinese versions of Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro come with 4,600 mAh batteries, with Reno 10 supporting 80W charging and Reno 10 Pro supporting 100W charging.

When it comes to the camera setup, the Malaysian Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro retain the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts. Both smartphones feature a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and house triple camera systems on the rear.

The Reno 10 includes a 64MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the Reno 10 Pro boasts a 50MP primary camera (with optical image stabilization), a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

In Malaysia, the Oppo Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro’s variants come pre-installed with ColorOS 13.1 and offer 256 GB of onboard storage. However, the standard Reno 10 model is equipped with 8 GB of RAM, while the Pro model boasts 12 GB of RAM.

The Oppo Reno 10 is available in Silver Grey and Ice Blue color options in Malaysia. On the other hand, the Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ models are offered in Silver Grey and Glossy Purple shades.

In Malaysia, the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ are available at the following prices: $385 for the Reno 10, $470 for the Reno 10 Pro, and $750 for the Reno 10 Pro+.